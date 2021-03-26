W.what should that be? It is these three words that will come through your head again and again this evening on the Maybrit Illner broadcast. Of course, the program is dedicated to the topic of Corona and Ms. Illner asks the question: “Panicked by the third wave – Germany on the emergency brake?”

Michael Müller (governing mayor of Berlin), the theologian Margot Käßmann, the author Düzen Tekkal and Karl Lauterbach (SPD politician and epidemiologist) and the independent mayor of Rostock, Claus Ruhe Madsen, should answer this question. At the end of the program, the rapper Smudo from the Fantastischen Vier will briefly introduce the Luca app, which he helped develop.

As soon as Maybrit Illner introduces her guests, the three words come to mind for the first time: What is this about? In any case, the special corona expertise of Ms. Tekkal or Ms. Käßmann is not clear. Not even later in the course of the show. And yes, Michael Müller, at least as the current chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, is one of those decision-makers who are significantly responsible for the German Corona policy. And Müller fully lives up to this role on this evening at Maybrit Illner – which should be understood as a criticism.

Because: The audience has had enough of empty phrases such as “That seemed to me to be a viable path”, “That was probably not thought through to the end” as well as of supposed self-praise that the vaccination campaign in Berlin had picked up so much speed and that it is currently vaccinated an incredible 5000 people. Or that one now dares nine pilot projects that should enable a feeling for the situation.

Self-praise – until even Illner’s patience runs out

You hear these words and can’t decide which is worse: Praise to 5000 vaccinations per day ?! At this insane rate, Berlin’s 3.8 million inhabitants would have been vaccinated in 760 days, at least once. Whereby the linear prognosis is of course lagging, because the vaccination rate will very likely really increase at some point. Hope … you already know.

Or is Müller’s supposed daring even worse to actually dare pilot projects after almost a year of lockdown-marked pandemic policies in order to get a feel for the situation !? Both leave you stunned. And again one hears an inner voice saying the three words: What is that supposed to mean?

Later on in the show, Müller actually came up with another success message, according to which, after the hacking around the AstraZeneca vaccine, they wanted to involve more family doctors because they could create more trust among people. At this point even Maybrit Illner’s patience was at an end; she pointed out without further ado that Karl Lauterbach had already requested this weeks ago.

Current surveys show the consequences of such behavior: At the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, 75 percent of those surveyed rated the work of the government positively, in March 2021 the figure was just 30 percent. At the same time, the negative rating has risen from 17 percent to now 62 percent.

Lauterbach gives the health minister of the heart

That evening stayed with Maybrit Illner, Karl Lauterbach, whom many already regard as the health minister of the heart, and Rostock’s mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen, who has long been known beyond the city limits as an unconventional pragmatist.

Right at the beginning of his remarks, Lauterbach made it clear that a lockdown over Easter, the so-called extended rest period, would not have helped epidemiologically. Rather, he called for night curfews to be imposed. The decisive factor here would be the incidence value of more than 100. The third wave will be fulminant due to the B117 virus variant, children and young people will fall ill, and around 10 percent of those infected will even have a severe course. You shouldn’t indulge in any illusion, according to Lauterbach.