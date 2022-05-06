DThe arguments have been exchanged to some extent, but the talk shows have to go on. That’s why the same staff sits in there every week, sometimes on several evenings. On Thursday, Norbert Röttgen was still right with Maybrit Illner that Friedrich Merz traveled to Ukraine. Marina Weisband also believed that one should not give in to Putin, even if he threatened to use nuclear weapons – because giving in meant that such threats would always succeed. The peace researcher Nicole Deitelhoff, who emphasizes that she is not a pacifist, was very cautious. However, she said that the Russian calculation that there is more to be gained from war than from negotiations must be broken by supporting Ukraine with weapons – in order to make politics, i.e. negotiations, possible again in the first place. D

ies largely received the approval of its fellow panellists. Like his Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kevin Kühnert practiced showing rationality and repeated that, according to international law, military training and arms deliveries are not part of a war and are therefore legitimate. But he also warned that one must be careful not to become negligent (whatever that means).

Yogeshwar in the bogeyman role

And Ranga Yogeshwar? The science journalist who signed the controversial open letter against the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine should probably be the bogeyman in this round under the question “Making peace with more weapons – error or duty?”. But he booed very civilly and cautiously. It is noticeable that military rhetoric has been increasingly prevalent in German public opinion. We talked more about guns than negotiations.

Yogeshwar tried to place the war in Ukraine in a global context and in the longer term, warning of much larger conflicts such as an impending “cold war” between the United States and China, which could tie up all the resources that are urgently needed for other problems in the long term the world need. He reminded that before the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, there were a lot of miscalculations by people who did not believe that war was possible. Such misjudgments cannot be allowed again in the danger of a nuclear war. And then he also recalled the historian Christopher Clarke, who in his book “The Sleepwalkers” showed how Europe got into the First World War step by step without wanting to.







An outrageous demand on Ukraine?

The others in the group held back, moderate in tone. Taking these dangers into account, Ukraine should be supported with heavy weapons. In the face of a nuclear escalation, Weisband even said: “We will increase our security if we draw a clear boundary.” However, it remained very civilized, one often agreed with the other that evening, including Weisband and Yogeshwar despite their differences.

















Only on the question of morality, to which the open letter against the arms deliveries refers, did the discussion get a little heated. Röttgen accused Yogeshwar and the signers of the protest letter of demanding that Ukraine submit to the law of the strongest. This demand is morally outrageous. Yogeshwar tried to put this accusation into perspective, which was only half successful.







Moderator and talk group tried to get clear on what the goal in Ukraine should actually be: sovereignty in the borders before the start of the war or on a smaller territory? Or is the goal, as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin put it, to make Russia incapable of preparing such an aggression ever again? Here the Germans bake smaller rolls, hoping like Röttgen for a European peace architecture of which Russia, as far as it seems now, could at some point be part of it again.

The void of the debate

On the one hand, it was impressive in view of some of the shouting on talk shows to observe such a calm and civilized exchange here. Conversely, one could also say: The debate didn’t get going at all (not to say: it didn’t catch fire). This revealed a gap: The provocation, which was indeed laid out in the paradoxical question in the title “Create peace with more weapons?”, remained largely without resonance.

Apparently there is currently no one who actually speaks out more rigorously for pacifism in such a round, no matter how naive and unworldly that may seem to others, no matter how inappropriate to the situation of the Ukrainians. Therefore, in order to create this friction at all, in the current talk shows it often remains with clips and films from the time 40 years ago, when peace songs were still sung in Germany, some even issued the slogan “Better red than dead” and still others said: “We have a different idea of ​​the Sermon on the Mount, Chancellor.” No, no one would say that today.

To put it soberly from the point of view of a talk show consumer expecting a dispute between basic positions, this leads to a disappointment in the product. But such a consumer would only remain so cold and without empathy until the next news, in which a young woman from Bucha speaks, who has just lost her husband and child there.