D.The hostess introduced the evening with the appropriate words. One crisis is on the retreat, but the next one has “long since your foot in the door: the climate catastrophe”. She was absolutely right because the last major broadcast on this topic took place on January 23 of last year. The reviewer of this program was allowed to comment under the title “Dystopia meets pragmatism”. On that day, a city called Wuhan in China was quarantined, after all, no one could imagine anything under lockdown. One suspected, so the closing words, “what could occupy the world in the coming weeks. We won’t be able to afford milkmaid bills on this subject. ”The weeks have turned into sixteen months, the bill was also a little higher than assumed, which boys and girls have miscalculated remains unexplained for the time being.

In a land of plenty of economic policy

But after the “mild breeze” called pandemic, as Ms. Illner called it, we at least found a new term called “climate lockdown”. That’s why viewers were allowed to imagine this show as a time machine: We’ll just start where we left off on January 23, 2020. With Peter Altmaier (CDU) there was even a guest from back then. There was an interesting message for the friends of lockdown: A climate lockdown will never end. How do you even know when climate change will end? After all, that’s difficult for us even with a mild breeze.

Whether “Everyone wants climate protection – nobody wants to pay for it?” Was a suitable title, but it would have been worth discussing. Because nobody has yet paid the expenses for fighting the pandemic, because they are sensibly financed through government borrowing. Here Robert Habeck gave us a perspective. The party leader of the Greens, who did not become a candidate for chancellor, called for “a rethinking of our financial policy” and spoke of the cost of renovation work of two trillion euros.

If the “rethinking” leads to an abundance of money, politicians are in a land of plenty in terms of economic policy. There are no more limits to your creative will. You can then do everything at the same time: increase energy costs, compensate the citizens for it. Creating incentives for new mobility concepts, while also converting the energy sector, not even counting all other tasks. Altmaier pointed out almost desperately how his party was participating in this gigantic redistribution machine. After all, this federal government is subsidizing electromobility and increasing energy efficiency in the building stock with sums of billions. That would have to be recognized, said the Federal Minister of Economics.

Gradually, on the basis of such fantasies of state omnipotence, one gets a feeling for why at the end of the 1970s someone might have come up with the idea that the state was not the solution but the problem. That made this show different from the weeks before, which had turned into months. With the media entrepreneur Georg Kofler and the political economist Maja Göpel, there were two protagonists who made it clear what the federal election will be about: by no means about climate change, just as little about the effects of a virus. Rather, it will be about the understanding of the state and society, how we want to deal with such problems. Kofler donated 750,000 euros to the FDP, and Ms. Göpel has been working for the “New Institute” financed by the Hamburg entrepreneur Erck Rickmers since last year. There is one thing in common, if only between Kofler and Rickmers. Both document the possibility of spending one’s money differently than in “demonstrative consumption”, which Thorstein Veblen once discovered in his “theory of fine people”. An economic classic, but one that would probably be rated as an essay in the New Institute in Hamburg today.

“Torture workshop of the socialist planned economy”

Kofler indicated an ideological motivation for his donation. In the climate policy of the Greens, he saw a “torture workshop of the socialist planned economy” at work. Habeck commented with a smug smile to make his rejection of such ideas clear. Only Habeck and Frau Göpel would have had sixty minutes to refute this argument, which is reminiscent of earlier times. Strangely enough, neither of them made use of this option; on the contrary, they probably even confirmed Kofler’s opinion.