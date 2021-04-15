OAll is nothing without Söder. Unfortunately, he had to cancel in the morning for the evening, regretted Ms. Maischberger in her program “Maischberger. The Week ”, which was broadcast on Wednesday. Frau Bär came in his place and represented her party chairman in a role-conforming manner to the point of callousness.

But who seriously expected Markus Söder to come himself? He cannot, on the one hand, proclaim the week of joint deliberation with Armin Laschet, of trusting deliberations on the question of which of the two will voluntarily leave the stage of the candidate for chancellor. And on the other hand, at the same time sit down on the talk show and create a public mood for yourself there. That would give a strange picture.

The fact that Maischberger had nevertheless believed that Söder would keep his promise to come on her show must have to do with the fact that Söder basically acts in an oblique image format and everything else would have been a break in style. That Maischberger, in other words, trusts her near-guest Söder to do everything.

A lout devoid of any subtlety

It is true that for Söder style is not an independent quantity, as it were, by which he should orient himself, as established normative terms such as custom, custom, and custom suggest, especially in southern Germany.

No, style only comes into play for Söder as a dependent variable of his use of advantages, which may justify the aforementioned impression of a fundamental weirdness and makes the CSU boss as a whole come across as a Pavlovian agent between stimulus and reaction, as a lout, devoid of any subtlety, like a dog snaps at the sausage, as the journalist Cerstin Gammelin explained.

That this openly devious, which Söder comes through the pores, is not an objection to the candidacy for chancellor, can be known from this week at the latest on the basis of evidence. When looking into the abyss of voter favor, the CDU develops a collective neurosis, in the center of which the great chairman of the small sister party wins the status of redeemer. They recognized each other in an act of several hours to get involved: Söder and the base, as the fluctuating party basis is called in the singular. (Serap Guler protested against this with the argument that the basis of the CDU was as diverse as life itself; she also received many letters of the type other than the now much-cited Söder-friendly, laschet-critical type.)

Söder as the godfather of participation

Whereby the mailing argument in one form as well as the other led to the question of where the silent majority is represented in the mood, undoubtedly a political-hermeneutic blind spot that calls on Laschet and his followers to reason critical of the opinion polls. Sure, in terms of democracy theory, you don’t have to follow the poll.

But conversely, one does not need to align oneself against them, as Söder and his followers insist. Two poles that were kept in suspense in the program by the direct encounter between Ms. Bär and Ms. Guler.