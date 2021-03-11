D.his text is written by a man. Are you wondering if this is important? Not from my point of view. But if you have concluded my gender based on my name, then you are already on very thin ice. Gesine Schwan recently had to experience this bitterly. Specifically, it was about Heinrich Horwitz – a person Mrs. Schwan apparently did not know. “I think it’s not bad if I think that someone I don’t even know and the person calls himself Heinrich Horwitz, I think that’s a gentleman.” Ms. Schwan was wrong in two ways: Heinrich Horwitz is no man – and Schwan’s assumption had dire consequences.

In any case, a wild storm of protest broke out on the Internet; a shit storm to formulate in line with the industry. Because: Heinrich Horwitz is not a gentleman, neither an actor or a director, but an actor: in and director: in, not binary, but an outed, non-binary, lesbian person. So much for the self-description. Welcome to gender! The topic that was only discussed in Sandra Maischberger’s weekly review at the end of the program, but was supposed to cause the strongest emotions and the greatest excitement shortly before midnight. But more on that later.

Start with Corona

Because Corona made the start. Even if most of the federal states relaxed the corona measures this week, the pandemic is far from over. On the contrary: The number of new infections is increasing again – even though the easing is not yet reflected in the current values. The actor Walter Sittler, the journalist Katharina Hamberger and the journalist Ansgar Graw initially tackled the politicians Nikolas Löbel (CDU) and Georg Nüßlein (CSU) at the beginning of the program. You should have earned 6-digit commissions from the procurement of protective masks.

Walter Sittler feared that the MPs might not even be aware that they might have acted wrongly. It is up to the Union to finally come to terms with such incidents, because the misconduct of Philipp Amthor or Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg had no consequences at the time. Katharina Hamberger differentiated between legal and legitimate and referred to how much the Union had opposed a lobby register for members of the Bundestag.

How edicts hinder the doctors

In the first focus block of the program, pharmacy professor Thorsten Lehr and vaccination doctor Jürgen Zastrow explained what is currently going wrong in German corona policy. Well, not everything, after all, the program is limited to 75 minutes and, as indicated at the beginning, there should be a second big topic. But Lehr and Zastrow did not mince their words. Zastrow criticized the fact that the missing vaccine in Germany is currently being replaced by political activism. Doctors received edicts that were not particularly helpful. For example, a vaccination center had to be opened in Cologne within two weeks on December 14th, which, however, could not be put into operation until February 8th. In the meantime you have been allowed to dust off all those days. Zastrow tells soberly and factually, without foaming at the mouth. Political scolding is alien to him on this evening, rather he simply wants to report how the action against Corona is really being done in Germany. Even with a damp cloth.