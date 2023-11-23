TV review | Let’s take a quick look at ‘sore loser’ Timmermans

Thursday started with good morning Netherlandswhere the guests stepped over the shadow of the election results the day before in a particularly good mood. Telegraphjournalist Wouter de Winther and legal scholar Afshin Ellian analyzed the doubling of the number of PVV seats to 37. Voters were “done” with migration, radical Islam, the climate and nitrogen, but the cause also lay with GroenLinks-PvdA. They had brought Frans Timmermans from Brussels and seriously thought that he would save the country for a while.

Let’s take a look at Timmermans who promises his supporters to defend the democratic constitutional state. “Sore loser,” said De Winther. “A bit unheard of,” Ellian thought. Timmermans was the “professional instigator” here. “He defend democracy? Which democracy?” The voter had just voted democratic not chosen for him? “Dangerous,” Ellian thought. “Sour,” said De Winther.

Around noon the bee prevailed Unheard News (ON) the triumph. Finally the “discontent in the country” had been channeled. Finally the voice of the unheard citizen was heard. “What is going through your mind,” the presenter asked Member of Parliament Harm Beertema of PVV. He had a bit of mixed feelings, he said. On the one hand, “a breakthrough in my ideas.” On the other hand, it was a pity that he had Wilders take him off the electoral list, because he was dissatisfied with the 16th position that had been allocated to him. Way too low. After fourteen years of “giving up everything” for the PVV, he voted BBB on Wednesday.

Emeritus professor of law Paul Cliteur thought it was “great” that it was now the turn of the “party of pariahs”. But, he warned, it could take years for the change to become noticeable. Only when the PVV produces mayors, university rectors, professors, civil servants and museum directors will the change be final. Oh, and another wind from the media of course, who always exclude the PVV vote. Except with Unheard News, said the presenter. “We were founded to bring this sound to TV.” Sound against “mass immigration”, against “climate madness”, against the “scum demonstrating for terror”. And he still had to see whether broadcaster NPO still dares to ban that sound (next month the State Secretary for Culture or ON will decide in the public system may remain). “Our sound is now the mainstream opinion.” You will just see that ON is allowed to stay, and Wilders then closes down the NPO.

And the “frame” that PVV is an unconstitutional party? “Disgusting,” said former PVV Member of Parliament Reinette Klever. “We pit groups against each other. They sidelined us. The unvaccinated, PVV members, us.”

Black Friday

Treated at dinner time Heart of the Netherlands