On a summer Sunday morning in 1961, Angela Merkel woke up in a limited world. She was barely seven – just old enough to remember that day vividly years later. In an interview on German television, she would talk about how the construction of the Berlin Wall, which started on the night of August 12 to 13, was her first conscious political memory. How everyone had cried during her father's church service (a Lutheran minister); all churchgoers, including her mother, because of the new, sharp border that now divided their city even harder.

In the documentary Merkel (VPRO), the Berlin Wall was a common thread through the life of Germany's first female Chancellor. That wall stood for all the lack of freedom and suspicion that dominated her childhood in the GDR. In another excerpt, Merkel said that she grew up in an environment where for every twenty people, at least one worked for the Stasi. He informed the intelligence service who committed what violations and tried to elicit information from people at vulnerable moments. Merkel learned early on how to deal with this from her parents. “If they spoke to us, we had to say: 'You can't keep your mouth shut. You tell everything.”

Merkel learned to watch her words and be modest, and later, when the Wall fell and she entered politics, she emerged as a fierce advocate of democracy. Almost every move that the German queen of short haircuts made from that moment on was convincingly linked to the Wall in the documentary, including her famous statement 'Wir purchase das', with which she welcomed a large number of refugees to her country in 2015. As someone who knew what it was like to encounter walls, Merkel did not want to set up boundaries for fleeing fellow human beings.

That may sound obvious, but director Eva Weber brought together all the well-known and lesser-known analyzes into such an insightful portrait of Merkel that the documentary felt like one long aha moment. Old interview fragments with the Chancellor who resigned in 2021 were combined with new interviews with fellow politicians such as Hillary Clinton and nicely glued together with German songs. Almost all characteristic themes from Merkel's career were discussed on Monday evening: from the impact of her GDR youth to her exceptional position as a female leader in an often male-dominated political landscape.

Testosterone

In the world of trout farming, these proportions are exactly the opposite, as became apparent earlier that evening The inspection service of value (KRO-NCRV). Although you could not call the dominance of the female farmed trout a feminist victory, because the reason for this was mainly that the ladies are easier to breed and fatten faster (#girlboss and so on). To produce only female eggs, fish egg farmers use hormone feed containing testosterone, which causes female fish to produce sperm. “So actually those are… trans fish?”, presenter Sosha Duysker asked French fish egg farmer Frederic Chachelou.

But here too, no emancipatory victory could be celebrated with the best will. Chachelou labeled the testosterone-treated fish “false males” and killed them “to obtain pure sperm.” That sounded harsh and still downright vague, but every time Duysker asked further, the answer was a variation on: “I won't say.” “Not even without the camera?” she tried. But Chachelou shook his head silently. His eyes read: you can't keep your mouth shut. You tell everything.