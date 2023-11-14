BBB leader Caroline van der Plas betrayed on Sunday RTL election debate which century it dates from. It was about housing and the shortage of housing in the Netherlands, there are 390,000 people looking for a house. And then came the average price of an owner-occupied home in the Netherlands on the table. 407,000 euros. An enormous amount of money, Van der Plas thought. “We used to say one million guilders for that.”

Now, in the run-up to the elections, day in and day out it is about social security and about the five million Dutch people who have “too little left in their wallets”. This no longer only applies to lower incomes, middle incomes are also having a hard time. And now I try to reconcile that knowledge with what I see on television night after night. People who live in an owner-occupied house, but do not find it beautiful, large or fashionable enough. There are various options for these types of housing needs – in terms of TV programmes. If you opt for a superficial, cosmetic procedure, you can contact: VT Wonen: fall in love with your house again, on television on Sundays. Everything is freshened up, all furniture is replaced and the room is redecorated. If you want a major renovation or would rather move to another home, then you will find the latest residential program. RTL4 Buy or demolish, on TV on Mondays. And if your own house is finished, large and modern enough and you still have money left, you can move to a second home abroad. Dream house wantedMondays at Omroep MAX.

Just save up for the dormer window

The participants in these programs pay for the renovation and renovation themselves, of course there is a lot of sponsorship involved, but the majority comes from their own pocket. And that’s what I wanted to talk about, about that money that apparently is common among fairly average families. Last week in Buy or demolish teacher couple Joost and Mariska had to decide whether they wanted to ‘tack on’ their corner house in IJmuiden or would rather buy a larger house to live with their three children. They had 620,000 euros available for a new house, and a hundred thousand euros for the renovation of their own house. They chose to stay in their own home. For that 100,000 construction budget, only the ground floor could be renovated, there was no money left for a dormer window. But, said presenter Caroline Tensen, Joost and Mariska had been “very frugal” for a few months, and then the dormer window was suddenly possible. Wait a second. How much does a dormer window cost? With the wet finger: 10,000 euros? What does a teacher earn? Can you save that much money in four months? That’s probably it.

The house of branch manager Jeroen and department store coordinator Tjitske from Utrecht was also too small last Monday. They could possibly invest two hundred thousand euros to renovate it, but they chose to move to Maarssen with their two sons. Initially they had 725,000 euros available for this, until they were told how much equity they had on their small, clumsy house in Utrecht. New buyers were willing to pay 675,000 euros for it, even if the toilet was in the living room.

In one fell swoop, Tjitske and Jeroen had earned 3.5 tons. The new house cost 750,000. Ready to move in, all the trimmings. You’re ready. You would have thought so. There were still enough coins in the bag for: a renovation. Buy and demolish, so to speak. Pui out, newer new kitchen in, patio doors to the garden, newer floor (herringbone parquet), steel connecting doors. A dream house that a few million people can only dream of.