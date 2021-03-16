A.n March 4th, the Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck, who is not valued by everyone, made an interesting remark on Maybrit Illner’s broadcast: We would need a plan B, C or D, ideally that night. It was about how we deal with uncertainty, and he gave examples of this. One statement immediately brought Streeck the usual scolding: “What if all Astra Zeneca vaccines have to be recalled? Something like that can happen. Hopefully not!”

That is exactly what happened 11 days later. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn suspended the vaccination with this active ingredient on Monday afternoon on the recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute responsible. But was there a plan B, C or D that Streeck had called for? Unfortunately, there was already no plan A.

A risk of 1 in 250,000

Unintentionally, Markus Söder (CSU) became the key witness for this unfortunate finding. He had suggested at a press conference that morning that politicians should be vaccinated as role models with this active ingredient, which has been under discussion for some time. In the evening, the Bavarian Prime Minister had to take note of the new findings from Berlin somewhat meekly in an interview.

This day was originally planned completely differently. After the two lost state elections, the Union parties wanted to send a signal to get out of the defensive. It was about the confidence in a better pandemic management of the federal government in view of the federal elections taking place in September. For this, the CSU chairman was interviewed on ARD, the CDU chairman Armin Laschet in a special broadcast on ZDF. At the end of the day, CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak was supposed to discuss “elections in times of Corona – whom do the citizens trust?” At “hard but fair” with the political competition.

A good question, but one that took an unexpected turn with Spahn’s announcement. Frank Plasberg changed the topic to “Stop for Astra Zeneca: Vaccination plan failed?” Ziemiak was unloaded with the other guests, only Robin Alexander (“World”), who had already been scheduled, was allowed to stay. Instead came Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar and Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians.



Has to correct himself: Karl Lauterbach.

The four gentlemen tried to get some order in this surprising change of course. Before doing this, however, you should reconstruct the timing of how it actually came about. By March 10th, the world seemed to be fine. On that day, Streeck shared a message on Twitter about the active ingredient from Astra Zeneca, which could not have sounded better for the confidence in this active ingredient. In a press conference, “Experts from Oxford University, Astra Zeneca and Regensburg University Hospital shared the latest findings on effectiveness, side effects and storage”, as well as arguments as to why the vaccine against SARSCoV2 was 1st class “.