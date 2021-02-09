A.Everyone is talking about the weather, only the First German Television is sticking to Corona. This time, “Hard but fair” is not about vaccination privileges or lockdown teachings, but about Europe. To be more precise: the question of whether the European Union has adequately managed the pandemic crisis so far, whether it has protected its citizens well and has shown strength together.

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission who was pulled out of her hat in December 2019, admitted mistakes in the FAS last Sunday. However, not with a view to the slow procurement of vaccines, but in connection with their communication strategy. The former German Minister for Family, Labor and Defense would have had to dampen “previously excessive expectations of a quick vaccination at all levels”. The fact that other countries got off the starting block faster in the fight against the pandemic, according to the passionate sports rider, is irrelevant, because “the fight against the pandemic is not a sprint, but a marathon”.

“Thank God we left”

2.7 percent of the European population are vaccinated to date. This is compared to 18 percent in the former EU country Great Britain. There the tabloids sneeringly headlines: “Thank God we left”, “Thank God we are out”. Is the reference to a marathon sufficient as a defense? In Plasberg’s snappy words: Can Europe have a crisis?

When answering this question, only one really interesting thing to say on this television evening: Stephan Pusch, CDU District Administrator von Heinsberg, the district that hit the headlines as the first Corona hotspot in Germany. In an abuse of rage recorded as a video message at the end of January, he accused those responsible for the EU of failing to master the “basics of business administration”. Every farmer in the Heinsberg district, so the angry Pusch, would have negotiated the vaccine contract better than the EU.

Lightning rod for people’s anger

Those were harsh words from a man who, in his community, is increasingly acting as a lightning rod for the anger of the people and has to explain, for example, why in mid-December vaccination centers with a treatment capacity of up to a thousand people a day were raised at lightning speed, but which are now only a few dozen will be vaccinated. Or easing decisions are made in neighboring countries, which have a significantly higher incidence than Germany.

The confidence of the people in Europe, said Pusch, is currently being put to the test. Everything gives the impression that the EU has failed in its crisis management. This is basically no wonder, according to the law graduate – whose Rhineland tone makes him seem a touch more down-to-earth than he actually thinks – because the EU is structurally oriented towards making laws and not overcoming crises. What was missing was “a clear mandate”, which, given the expected global run on vaccines, should have been: “Everything is cheaper than the lockdown, so buy, cost et anything,”. But that was not understood in Brussels. Who are you Who’s to blame?

Rolf Dieter Krause, long-time director of the ARD studio in Brussels, takes a look behind the scenes. Ursula von der Leyen’s leadership in the crisis is weak to clueless. At the crucial moment, the negotiation with the pharmaceutical giants, she had her politically lightweight health commissioner out of the way and replaced by a negotiator who knew about trade policy but not the pharmaceutical industry.