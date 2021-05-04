W.How often have you heard these sentences? Germany’s most important raw material is education. And: the children are our future. Probably often. But that was earlier. Before the corona pandemic.

In the meantime it has become very quiet around children and young people in Germany. After all, it is now a question of who should be vaccinated first – so far not children at all. Or it is about whether the hairdresser is allowed to open his shop – schools and kindergartens are meanwhile closed.

It is all the more gratifying that Frank Plasberg is devoting himself to the “silent heroes” of the pandemic with “Hard but fair”: the children. The title of the program reads: “Unvaccinated, unprotected, not educated: Is the state abandoning families?” This evening, the Federal Minister for Education and Research Anja Karliczek, the ARD presenter Mareile Höppner, the pediatrician Susanne Epplée, the Mayor of Möllenbeck Thorsten Frühmark and the sociologist Aladin El-Mafaalani.

Much predictable

The distribution of roles is actually clearly defined: four guests will complain about the stressful everyday life with homeschooling, about the health consequences for children suffering from pandemics, about the social consequences and about political hurdles for local measures. Most of the points are unfortunately foreseeable and known: for example, that schools are more than just places of knowledge transfer (moderator Mareile Höppner), that problems with children such as headaches, stomach jokes or obesity are increasing (pediatrician Epplée) or that children learn many things only from other children can (sociologist El-Mafaalani).

However, there are also aspects that are surprising: for example, when Aladin El-Mafaalani explains that the lost time is much more difficult for children. A year for a child is comparable to five to ten years for an adult. It is also the sociologist from Osnabrück who points out that even the attendance time in the schools did not go well, sometimes due to a lack of air filters, sometimes due to unsettled teachers. In the end, it was always the children who suffered.

Unfortunately, new knowledge remains a rarity this evening. Too often it is just a mere inventory or the ideas get lost in the rough, such as the recurring request for “comprehensive concepts”.

Karliczek’s empty speech bubbles

The opposite side remains in this division of roles: the Federal Minister for Education and Research. But education minister Anja Karliczek gave the best that evening, stunned. To speak of empty phrases would probably gloss over it. When asked what went wrong, that despite all official statements, the schools have closed again, the minister replied: “I think it’s a very, very difficult situation for everyone at the moment, given the length of the pandemic of more than a year … “. Or when she is asked about the scientific basis of the applicable limit value of 165: “Of course this is a number that works. However, another limit value would not be based solely on evidence, but could be made up of very different local factors. And then you have to be able to react to it in different ways. ”Which interested viewer – or even affected children – is helped with such empty speech balloons.

Later in the discussion, Ms. Karliczek referred to so-called S3 guidelines and in this context mentioned the problem of how to bring children safely to school. When asked what a pandemic-safe way to school should look like, the Minister of Education replied: “For example, making a concept, really door to door, that’s basically what the S3 guidelines contain.”