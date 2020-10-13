I.Solitary, without the consolation of relatives – thousands of people died in Germany’s nursing homes in the spring at the beginning of the corona pandemic. At that time there was nothing to protect people, says Bernd Meurer in Frank Plasberg’s program. The President of the Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services should know, after all, he is the operator of three nursing homes in Bavaria and Rhineland-Palatinate. “We were naked back then,” says Meurer. And now, seven months later? A second wave of infections threatens, and Plasberg asks: The virus is coming back with power – who is protecting the old now?

In addition to Meurer, this question will be discussed by the Protestant theologian Nikolaus Schneider, the Federal Government’s Nursing Representative Andreas Westerfellhaus, the nurse Nina Böhmer and the intensive care doctor Uwe Janssens.

The subject is emotionally explosive, after all, every third person who died from the virus pandemic lived in a nursing home. The Hanns-Lilje-Heim in Wolfsburg, where 47 people infected with corona died in the spring – more than in any other care facility.

Further than the best distance rule

But the discussion on “Hart aber fair” starts incredibly tough – and skips the topic as far as even the best distance rules could not dictate: Professor Janssens explains that he is looking forward to the coming autumn, but one can use the AHA rules (Distance – hygiene – everyday mask) to intercept the increase in infections. Plasberg, in turn, asks nurse Böhmer whether, as a 28-year-old young woman, she considers curfew as an effective means of combating corona – no, since the virus does not go home at 11 p.m. either.

And Westerfellhaus, as the federal government’s authorized care representative, reports on the stigmatization he has experienced – not as a highly self-centered functionary, which he will still give the best in the course of the program, but as a driver with a license plate from the early Corona hotspot Rheda-Wiedenbrück. The crowning glory: Westerfellhaus seriously derives an appeal to the solidarity of fellow human beings from this stigmatization of the license plate.

It was only Professor Janssens who steered the grotesque chat back to the actual topic by lamenting the discrepancy between the scientifically uniform evidence and the political patchwork in Germany. Tests are currently being wasted on traveling within Germany. That is completely nonsensical. It should be tested where it is urgently needed – namely in hospitals or in high-risk groups such as senior citizens in nursing homes.

We didn’t have anything to protect the elderly

This leads to nursing home operator Bernd Meurer and his aforementioned status report from the early days of the corona pandemic. “We had nothing, we didn’t even have disinfectants,” Meurer openly admits today. It is a dramatic oath of revelation that shows how a highly developed industrial country treats its elderly people in “normal” times. When Corona broke out, you had to buy masks from China for 35 million euros, says Meurer. But now everything is better: You have enough protective gowns, goggles and gloves.