F.rank Plasberg is also dedicated to the Corona crisis this evening with “Hart aber fair”, but the moderator does not want to dwell on small things and details. Right at the beginning of the program, he casts doubt on the whole country: the political elite is incapable of smart compromises, while the Chancellor apologizes publicly. Is this how national crises begin? Or to put it with the title of the program: “Is Germany failing in the crisis?”

The answers will be given by CDU politician Norbert Röttgen, political scientist Herfried Münkler, journalist Marina Weisband and journalists Melanie Amann (Spiegel) and Matthew Karnitschnig (news portal Politico).

As expected, the beginning of the program revolved around the Chancellor’s Sunday appearance on “Anne Will”. Melanie Amann and Norbert Röttgen primarily recognized power politics in Angela Merkel’s statements – Merkel had given the Prime Minister a broadside, a “declaration of war” (Amann), or at least recognized that it was time to act (Röttgen).

Missed opportunity

Marina Weisband, on the other hand, shifted her gaze to a group that all too often is not perceived as an independent actor, but in the end has to pay for everything: the citizens. Because instead of turning to them, Merkel basically only directed her appeals to the 16 prime ministers, criticized Weisband. The Chancellor missed an opportunity to regain trust. An Allensbach survey recently showed how much trust has already been lost: At the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, 75 percent of those surveyed rated the work of the government positively, in March 2021 it was only 30 percent.

Weisband admitted that she, like the majority of people, is now fed up with politics and her half-baked back and forth, not with the measures. From their point of view, there is definitely a relative majority in Germany for sharp restrictions such as a hard lockdown – even as far as the camp of so-called lateral thinkers. But the measures must be designed in such a way that everyone can support them. However, one should not always focus solely on private leisure time.

But in order to reach the people, one would have to explain oneself and one’s politics. People need a goal in mind – and so Angela Merkel should have used Anne Will’s appearance to say: “In the summer, outdoor pool, because we are all going to be doing a very tough lockdown together for several weeks.” She misses a clear strategy, a precise sequence, for example to first come down to an incidence value of 10, to vaccinate massively in parallel and only then to allow openings.

Responsibility is pushed aside

On the other hand, the fact that many prime ministers are now disregarding their own resolutions (including the emergency brake with an incidence value of more than 100) shows that they prefer to fight the supposedly unpopular lockdown rather than the dangerous virus. “I really can no longer hear whose political career this is helping or damaging. It’s about human life. ”Simply to say that people want openings and that is why we open without a strategy is fatal. In addition, in retrospect, more and more politicians would reject the respective responsibility – always connected with the reference that another authority was responsible.

Political scientist Herfried Münkler even sees Germany in structural crisis. The politicians had no strategy, but basically wanted to please everyone. In Germany, the professor emeritus from Berlin’s Humboldt University recognizes several problems at once: For example, the feeling of fairness was given preference over efficiency. But once all doubts have been rolled over and the ethics council finally questioned, one is already too deeply involved in the actual problem. In addition, the federal government has succumbed to the phenomenon of reluctance to take responsibility: responsibility for vaccination has been transferred to the federal states, the procurement of vaccines has been delegated to the EU. Both times the result was catastrophic – and the responsibility far away.