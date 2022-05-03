HBut is it Putin’s war in Ukraine or a Russian war? This is the key question for the discussion at “Hard but fair”. This question is well asked. But can it also be answered with some plausibility? The first clip from Frank Plasberg’s talk show suggests that. Putin has at least achieved one war goal, they say: the war has made him more popular in his own country. The approval rate for his policy there is currently 82 percent.

The publicist Michel Friedman is the first to express doubts about the figures, which were finally determined under the conditions of a dictatorship. The fact that the Levada Institute, which is considered to be independent, collected the figures does not necessarily make them more credible. That is the effect of totalitarian systems, which destroys all certainty of knowledge: After the institute was classified as a foreign agent, the Russians interviewed by it were even more afraid than ever to speak their mind openly, Narina Karitzky points out. The Russian-born runs a school in Bonn.

Your hint sounds plausible, but the show lacks experts who could shed light on the suspicions. The Russian researcher Philipp Chapkovsky, for example, after using a different survey method, came to the conclusion that at most a good half of the Russians supported their president’s war policy. He came to this conclusion after changing the questioning technique to allow respondents to provide indirect answers. Which in turn has its pitfalls.

So it remains in the Plasberg round with anecdotal, well-known evidence. The Rostock historian Stefan Creuzberger puts it on record that there are opponents of the war, especially in the big Russian cities, which was also shown in open letters from academic circles at the beginning of the war, while support for Putin is particularly high in rural areas. Former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum also believes that civil society still exists in Russia, even though it last made a big appearance in 2012 after the falsified results of the presidential election.







propaganda as an excuse

As for Russia’s collective guilt for the war, the group is united in indecisiveness. The population is to be held liable, but one has to take into account that anyone who resists ends up in prison (Friedman). One has to ask what the opinion of the Russians would be if they knew the truth (Baum). Only Karitzky makes it clear that this is not a war by Putin but by Russia, but she also points out that the propaganda of the past eight years has done a great job – which can or cannot be taken as an excuse.

After this question of guilt has not been clarified, Plasberg turns to the question of who is actually responsible for the fact that the German public has (or wanted to have) a rather crooked image of Russia for a long time. The former Moscow correspondent of the ARD, Fritz Pleitgen, has to repeat the confession he recently made in the “Kölner Stadtanzeiger” that he was wrong about Putin.





