I actually have no idea yet what it will be, creator Gijs Groenteman said in advance VARA guide about his new culture program Greengrocer on Sunday. Finally, always remain modest in the Netherlands when it comes to culture. Above all, don't blow your mind too high. Culture? We'll see, guys. In NRC he repeated it on Saturday, just as laconically: “I usually only know after a few episodes what exactly I am making.”

But halfway through the first episode on Sunday, I honestly didn't know exactly what he was making – and that's not necessarily a criticism. A cozy table, a musical show, opera buffa, theatre? Groenteman is a veteran of laid back humor in tandem with Marcel van Roosmalen, with whom he can be seen in Media Inside (2021), Van Roosmalen & Groenteman (2023) and Marcel & Gijs (2023). These are programs in which the format is a servant of improvisation. Is that also possible in a cultural program, that paper, folded ship in the Hilversum surf?

The As far as I (1960) are concerned, there was certainly a musical kick-off in the Lichtfabriek in Haarlem: it was for Corry Konings, known from De Rekels and the hit Crying is too late for you (1970). She liked the show campy opening with: “Beautiful was that time when we were in love and together.” Tell them, Corry. And there was more music, from 22-year-old Froukje Veenstra (with her first album Necessary sadness high in the charts – plugging is part of it), who appeared for two songs and a slow meandering conversation. Supplemented with a video item about tap dancing and two spoken reviews.

But the star of the evening was 91-year-old actress Annemarie Prins, who is in the theater with a in NRC laudably discussed monologue. At Groenteman's table she also walked into a monologue, an absurdist one, when he asked about her favorite song (“I'm talking, but I don't know what about”). It culminated in an inimitable metaphor about “organisms and they create side doors” – and she was one of those side doors. I expected Marcel van Roosmalen to jump out of a side door onto the studio floor at that moment, with confetti, but alas. It was looked at – and googled – on nrc.nl the review of Prins' performance immediately appeared among the 'Most Read' articles.

Fragile artists

How seriously should you take a cultural program that – the first time – does not take itself dead seriously? That is not necessarily critical either. A deeply serious approach has its risks for fragile artists. Take the reputed Sailor with Books, which caused Joost Zwagerman a literary trauma because the host rejected his novel in disgust. Or The Plantationwhere Joost Zwagerman suffered a literary trauma because Hanneke (Gijs's mother) Groenteman admonished him to start writing real characters.

Then came – less serious, but in a tight corset – the crazy world of 'Matthijs', a man who you suspect has single-handedly increased the speaking pace on television – and who knows, on half the population – a few notches. Its much praised, ultimately disgraced DWDD was the ultimate celebration of middle brow, a public-friendly bridge between low, high and average culture. An always jubilant table where – relief – Joost Zwagerman sat down and was finally not belittled or chided by his peers, but as a teacher for all ages was allowed to praise other people's art at a pace that was no less than that of the host.

And Greengrocer? Don't judge too quickly, as a substitute in this section it also takes me a few times to get into it, especially as someone whose TV passport is stamped by Bonanza and Which of the three. So check back next week.