In 1934 Willem Vogt, the founder and director of the AVRO, visits an exhibition in Berlin to report on it for the programme guide. He sees how Hitler’s speech can also be followed by people without a radio, via loudspeakers on the street and radios in cafés. Afterwards people raise their right arms in the air. “It is certain that remarkable relationships exist here in many areas of political and social activity. When they are not ridiculous, pathetic, grotesque, they are interesting, grand and also… disturbing,” he writes. Six years later Vogt was the first broadcasting director to welcome the Germans with open arms in Hilversum.

The documentary The betrayal of Hilversum (NPO 2) by Alfred Edelstein tells a chilling story about how radio broadcasters in the pillarized Netherlands went along with the ‘new reality’ after the capitulation. While the story about newspapers and publishers has been reconstructed after the war, the broadcasters kept it under wraps. Even a 1973 investigation into the collaboration of AVRO, KRO and NCRV in particular received little attention on radio or TV. Looking back was no good at all, people thought at the time.

More than fifty years later, the AVRO still appears to have that view of the past. In an interview in the VPRO guide, Edelstein says that AVROTROS did not want to cooperate under the heading: “We prefer to look ahead.” NPO chairwoman Frederieke Leeflang had ‘no time’. AVROTROS has now stated in writing that it sees history as a black page, and the NPO now wants a memorial for the broadcasting employees who were murdered in the Second World War. It does not alter the fact that they could have cooperated better by sharing their view of that past and showing what lessons can be learned from it.

Because the idea that Dutch radio during the war years consisted mainly of Radio Oranje can be thrown in the trash. Before the war, not only was there uncritical reporting about what was happening in Germany with the Jews, but for example the KRO itself took the initiative in 1939 to dismiss fifteen Jewish employees from the KRO orchestra. At the KRO they were a bit offended in May 1940 that Arthur Freudenberg, the German Commander of the Propaganda Company, had first visited the AVRO to discuss the future. But they were not spiteful; on May 20, 1940, the KRO director PAM Speet promised him in writing “complete loyalty”.

Dismissed

At the AVRO, too, Freudenberg was welcomed with open arms by Vogt, who in 1941 also offered him the chance to take over the management of the Nederlandsche Omroep, which was to replace the other broadcasters. Vogt had already dismissed his Jewish employees in May 1940 without being asked. In May 1940, the chairman of the NCRV asked its listeners to treat the Germans “as correctly” as they did the Dutch. At the VARA, they did not want to make a distinction between Jews and non-Jews, nor did they want to make propaganda, but they did want to continue as a broadcaster. And at the VPRO, they felt that all voices should be heard. In the broadcasting guide Free Sounds an ophthalmologist may say that Jews simply had an “innate racial difference”. After March 1941, when the broadcasting companies were closed down, 75 percent simply continued to work for the radio, only for the Dutch Broadcasting Company, and after the war everyone returned, including all the broadcasting directors.

The interviewed journalists and historians emphasize in the documentary that the past is a mirror: how do you deal with political pressure and how do you stay true to your own values? And how do you think about the role that journalism has and can have. A realization that is not only current, but that is still not being used very much.