In Belgium, the law provides for a restricted period. In the months leading up to elections, parties, politicians and the government should not make too much of the names or portraits of ministers who are also eligible. During election times, the Belgians say, the minister or mayor is primarily a politician and too much attention for him, her or party can be used to appease the voter. The blocking period does not apply to Flemish media. Television channels VRT and VTM impose a pre-election silence on themselves. No ruling politicians on TV for a while, and if so, in news or election programs, not in game shows.

What would Belgians think of the 45 minutes of free airtime that our outgoing Minister of Justice and the VVD party leader received on Sunday in College Tour? No games program, agreed, but what a wonderful stage for Dilan Yesilgöz (46) to flex her muscles. She was flexible where she needed to be, funny where she could be, sharp when it suited her and, perhaps her best quality, she kept her mouth shut as long as she wasn’t asked a specific question. She waited, smiled, and then chose her strategy. For example, she jumped out of the trap of the cabinet that had fallen partly due to her actions, she tipped about a student’s accusation that she had declared herself prepared to cooperate with the undemocratic PVV, and she skipped out of the trap that the VVD has been in for the past 13 years. had nevertheless helped shape the migration policy that it now wishes to revise.

In passing, she encouraged the hard VVD core of entrepreneurs – if it were up to her, their “earning capacity” for the country would not be compromised, she made sure she did not come across as too feminist – “it’s about what you can, not because of your gender.” Her flight to the Netherlands as a seven-year-old was right up her alley, but Twan Huys did not have to claim that Turkey her country, because that was not the case. “I am Dutch and the Netherlands is my country.”

Swimming pool in Ibiza

Later that evening I watched Who’s that girl, (AVROTROS) in which a famous Dutch woman is portrayed in each episode, this time former Miss Netherlands Jazzie Jazz Vuijk (28). If this portrait had a scent, the viewer would have smelled honey roses, they seemed so sweet. In her most beautiful dresses, she was allowed to talk at her swimming pool in Ibiza about how she became who she is. This was alternated with conversations with her boyfriend – presenter Kaj Gorgels – her mother, her friends and primary school teacher who tell how sweet she is.

The bath was not that warm for Dilan Yesilgöz, but it was pleasant, she tweeted after. And then the editorial team was off College Tour Didn’t even visit her loved ones, as they usually do. The minister is threatened and at her request her family members were left out of the picture. Her husband does speak, René Zegerius – a native of Amsterdam who recently joined the board of directors of football club Ajax. He finds her loving and attentive, says that she cannot cook or sing and admires her ambition. She was “quiet for a moment” at his words, and it brought tears to his eyes again. She is at least as addicted to Ajax as he is, and she hoped – fingers crossed – for a 2-1 for Sunday’s Ajax-Feyenoord classic.

College Tour Yesilgöz was recorded on Friday evening, on Saturday she was at the VVD congress, on Sunday afternoon she was in the Arena. While College Tour was being broadcast, a hard core of Ajax hooligans were still tearing down the stadium, after conceding three goals, three flares and a halted match. “Get involved,” Yesilgöz the politician said to the students in Leiden’s Pieterskerk. “Shame on you,” said Yesilgöz, the justice minister, at X rioting Ajax supporters. Which Yesilgöz shall we choose?