Thea (73) sells the homeless newspaper in front of the main entrance of Central Station in Amsterdam. Sitting on her walker, a beer can within reach in her basket, she murmurs her regular melody: The homeless and newspaper, the homeless, the dá… . She has been doing it for 27 years, until a year ago with Floris, her husband. But he passed away, they were together for 52 years. I thought, she says, it will get better. “But it doesn’t get better.” Not for anyone. The three main characters in the documentary Who remembers me? by Jos de Jager have one thing in common, their loneliness.

Jan (54) played football well in his youth, which could have been a great career, but his addiction won out. He now has COPD – a lung disease – and watches football on TV. Ron (53) calls himself “depressed, paranoid and self-destructive” and attributes this “partly” to his loneliness. He tries to get through the day while sleeping. Or he sits in front of the window of his room, cannabis plant on the windowsill, view of the highway around Amsterdam. If he hears “zjzz boink”, he knows: an accident. All traffic stuck. Traffic jams, police cars, ambulances, arrow trucks. So something else happens. Few accidents at the moment, it’s holiday time.

Were these people lonely because of the rough lives they led? Or did loneliness precede that life and were they alone from the start? The viewer receives fragments of information. Ron reveals the most about who he used to be. He remembers friendships, a playground. A mother is mentioned. Full of pills and morphine in a hospital bed and a brother telling him she had died. “I was alone in a five-room house.”

Friends club

On Wednesday a documentary was broadcast about Matthijs Kok, made by his best friend Joey Benistant, Life isn’t short enough (BNNVARA). A coming of age-document of a group of friends, five boys who knew each other from high school in Groningen. They hang out at the filmmaker’s home before, after and during school hours, and at the age of twelve he gets a camera and starts filming. Hours and hours of bullshit, stunts, pranks. Attach thumbtacks to a mousetrap and place your tongue between them. Bleed. Starnacle with a skateboard down the stairs. And one always went a little further than all the others. Too far. If someone set off fireworks from his back, Matthijs would put a firecracker between his buttocks. Set his beard on fire. Rebounded a billiard ball with his teeth. The loner with the long hair, sour socks and torn clothes becomes the daredevil whom the others look up to.

You can hardly get closer to the all-consuming loneliness of a growing boy. The hours of video material were made by peers, who initially did not realize what made Matthijs so fearless. Yes, he drinks before he performs a stunt. They drink too, but he drinks more. They notice the mess at his home. Black mold spots on the couch, trash, his bare mattress covered in empty bottles, his sink full of dried vomit. With their boy’s mind they understand why it “always had to really hurt for Matthijs.” The “pain within him” was worse. They ask about it. To his childhood years behind taped windows, his mother psychotic and drinking. He leaves the house. After a year, the police come to the door to tell him that his mother has been dead in the house for months.

Matthijs was not alone, yet no one came so close to him to save him for life. First he almost succumbs to a necrotic inflammation of his pancreas caused by the drink. He turns to drugs. He died at the age of 27 after an overdose. Suppose he had lived, would he have remained as lonely as Thea, Jan and Ron?