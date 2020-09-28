D.he Corona situation in Europe is coming to a head again. The number of new infections is also increasing in Germany, which is why the federal government is constantly classifying new cities and regions as risk areas. Inevitably, the question that Anne Will issues as the motto on this evening: “Worry about rising corona numbers – are the measures sufficient?”

This will be discussed in the studio by Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Deputy FDP Party Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki, Melanie Brinkmann (virologist at the TU Braunschweig, Alena Buyx (Chair of the German Ethics Council) and the chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen.

The emphasis here must be on: You should discuss it. Because even if you look and listen very carefully, the round at Anne Will’s this evening is as far away from a controversial – or even insightful – discussion as Schalke 04 is from the championship title in the Bundesliga. It would be theoretically possible.

When everyone agrees

So it would theoretically have been possible for an SPD Vice Chancellor to argue with an FDP grandee about the question of social restriction versus individual freedom. Or that a virology department advocates medically indicated, strict measures, while the ethicist warns of the side effects of too much coercion. But, to quote a bon mot from Peer Steinbrück: would have, would have, bicycle chain. On this evening, everyone is simply of one mind with Anne Will. In this boring monotony, even the half-hearted tips of the moderator look like unsuitable chili peppers in a bland oatmeal mash with regard to the proportionality of the measures taken.

But one after the other. Anne Will starts the show with two crisp requests to speak from the past few days. In view of the increasing number of new corona infections – on Friday there were 2507 more than since April – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is calling for more masks, less alcohol and less celebrations. And SPD politician Karl Lauterbach pleads for a mask requirement in public places.

When Wills asked whether it couldn’t be done any other way, Wolfgang Kubicki gave the only sensible answer with a subtle shrug of the shoulders: Of course, there is always another way. Especially when more than 50 measures taken by the state are unconstitutional, Kubicki warns. That should give everyone to think about the rule of law. The FDP politician therefore calls for a parliamentary debate.

Kubicki lays out the fuse

But Kubicki doesn’t stop at this bait, he adds: Mask requirement in Schleswig-Holstein in wind force 4 is just as pointless as the requirement that a bride and groom may kiss at their wedding with more than 50 guests, but not dance together. The FDP politician appeals to people to trust more again. The citizens have certainly learned to live with the virus. Kubicki did his part: Provocative examples set the fuse for a heated discussion.

What will the attacked Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz reply? Nothing. Because Anne Will turns to the virologist Melanie Brinkmann. She warns that it could be more difficult in autumn and winter, in the dark season everyone has to be very careful and the virus is still there. After her third sentence at the latest, the fire set by Kubicki is extinguished again.

Winter in particular is a problem because people will spend more time indoors again. The AHA rule is no longer sufficient, but must be expanded to an AHA + L rule – in other words: keep your distance, observe hygiene, wear an everyday mask PLUS ventilation. If that should be the only tightening, the protest against it will turn out to be a mild ventilation breeze. Her conclusion: mask compulsory where it makes sense. The measures must be meaningful and understandable. The previous speaker has or would have phrased it the same way.