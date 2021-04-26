E.Actually, this evening Anne Will is supposed to be about the new Infection Protection Act: Is the “Federal Emergency Brake” a breakthrough or a low point, is the initial question. Gabriel Felbermayr (President of the Institute for World Economy), the FDP politician Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, the physicist Viola Priesemann, the political scientist Wolfgang Merkel – and Annalena Baerbock, the newly appointed candidate for Chancellor the Greens, are to discuss.

It is the first time in history that the Greens are nominating a candidate for Chancellor. Anne Will has come up with something special for this premiere: At the beginning of the program, she conducts an individual interview with Baerbock. After all, according to the latest polls, it could actually happen that the Greens conquer the Chancellery for the first time. So what kind of politics does Annalena Baerbock stand for? The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung had an interesting conversation with the Green front woman.

Gender is very important to Anne Will

There are indeed many questions that would be important for voters in view of the upcoming federal election. What would she ordain as German Chancellor: Which topics would she focus on – apart from environmental protection; which laws should be enacted first? How would she position Germany in terms of foreign policy: in the EU, vis-à-vis the old allies in America, vis-à-vis new challenges such as China or cybercrime?

But what does Anne Will do? She asks questions that suggest a completely outdated role model for women. Or how should one understand the moderator’s statement differently: “Somehow it says very stupidly in the room that you only became one because you are a woman. Will you get that cleared again? ”Dear Ms. Will, how do you come up with such a first question in a political discussion in the 21st century at prime time? And what do you think Ms. Baerbock could / should answer in all seriousness?

In turn, she makes a good face to the mommy’s place is at the stove game and smugly replies: “Well, I won’t change my gender, not even in the next six months.” That is probably the best that can be answered to put an end to this spit.

Questions with no prospect of gaining knowledge

But not so with Anne Will; she stays tuned, actually wants to investigate this matter further. Several such questions follow. For several minutes. Incredible.

Among other things, the moderator gives the following: In the Chancellor’s office, however, you would then have to decide on your own. Or: Olaf Scholz says he will become Chancellor. When Ms. Baerbock then referred to the voters, the moderator complained: They don’t sound as confident of victory as the others. And: It is now easier for you to compete against Armin Laschet than against the poll king and Greens whisperer Markus Söder, isn’t it? Unfortunately, this goes on for a long time: questions that do not offer any prospect of gaining knowledge.

The end of this individual interview also reveals the fundamental problem of this conversation. Will points out that Baerbock abstained from many votes in the Bundestag. It is literally in the air and within reach to ask about the respective reasons for the abstentions. But Anne Will prefers to leave it at the simple assumption that Baerbock shies away from responsibility.

Controversial “Federal Emergency Brake”

Then finally the broadcast on the “Federal Emergency Brake” begins, which the CDU Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff has even described as a “low point in the federal culture of the Federal Republic of Germany”. Opinions differ, especially on the nightly exit restrictions – also in this show.

Former Federal Minister of Justice Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger points out that there are already 40 constitutional complaints against the new Infection Protection Act. Proportionality is simply not given: While the effect of those curfews is only slight to at most moderate, it is legally a massive restriction of freedoms. That is not acceptable.