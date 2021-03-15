A.Everything stays the same. After the state elections, the incumbent Prime Ministers of Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg were confirmed. Despite increased postal votes and the resulting inaccuracies in the forecast, there were no surprises. And in this time of crisis, which is shaking everything, the voters chose what they already know. “Grandpa Winnie is there, then the world is all right.” This is how a young voter on ZDF commented on the election of the Green Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Württemberg. Nevertheless, there was one decisive difference compared to the last state elections: surprisingly little was talked about the AfD during the entire election evening.

The “Spiegel” author Christiane Hoffmann drew attention to this in the panel discussion at “Anne Will”. In both federal states, the AfD lost a lot of votes and stayed in the single-digit range, but that doesn’t make it disappear. But that didn’t seem to interest anyone except the AfD itself. The political scientist Ursula Münch expressed skepticism that this trend will be confirmed in the east of the republic, where the AfD is still strong. But she also rated the outcome of yesterday’s elections as a victory for the middle: “You won’t win anything here with extreme positions.”

The social democratic representative of the center, Olaf Scholz, presented himself confident and delighted. Actually, only the election victory of his party colleague Malu Dreyer, Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, was cause for amusement. A good eleven percent in Baden-Württemberg, with whom the SPD was punished again, should spoil any joy again. Could it be that many citizens simply no longer realize what the SPD stands for? Anne Will asked that and immediately had a survey ready, which points to such a mood. Olaf Scholz saw it completely differently: “We say everything early.” Who is the candidate for chancellor, for example. And that’s enough for him. When the new social democratic motto is exhausted in the candidate choice, which is put in place of content, one can look forward to its next fall. Scholz, on the other hand, came in the midst of perhaps the greatest identity crisis in his party to a most astonishing realization: “The SPD is a happy party.”

Declining approval of the corona policy

The Christian Democrat Thomas de Maizière, whom Anne Will described as “experienced to the point of I-can’t-any-more,” didn’t find it all funny. He struggled to explain not only the Union’s poor election results, but also them Allegations against his party because of the mask affair fend off. This is not a structural problem, he contradicted Robert Habeck, the party leader of the Greens. It is a “blatant misconduct by some”.

Here there would have been an interesting connection point to the loss of trust of the citizens, which is currently increasingly being observed. Because in the declining approval of the Corona policy, which Münch and Hoffmann pointed out, the real risk potential for the bourgeois parties lies. It would have been worthwhile to focus the discussion more on these questions. Instead, the conversation revolved far too long around questions of transparency and the additional income of MPs, on which essentially everyone was in agreement. Wasted speaking time for a format that should actually be devoted to the analysis of the election night.

The Chancellery cannot be quoted – or is it?

Much more interesting seemed Anne Will’s personalized view of the federal election. In the predominantly male elephant group on election evening – the “Berlin Round” of the ZDF – in which everyone was constantly talking at the same time and the principle of the loud ones prevailed, the political federal manager of the Greens, Michael Kellner, had given his place to his party colleague Britta Haßelmann . It shouldn’t be an all-male group. “Does that describe your fate, Mr. Habeck?” Asked Anne Will in one of the few awake moments on the show. The feminist self-image of the Greens could ultimately speak against his candidacy for chancellor.

Habeck came into the row: The Chancellery was not quoted and also not quotable. But if the feminist argument were raised to the decisive criterion for the candidacy for chancellor, it would of course make room for a woman. But neither he nor Annalena Baerbock, the co-chair of the Greens, argue.

Far from these subtleties of the leadership question, Habeck is likely to be right in one thing: If the incidence figures continue to rise and the third wave of the pandemic overwhelms us, the citizens are likely to have completely different concerns than those about quoted or unquoted candidates for chancellor. Then it will only be a question of how well the government manages to get the permanent state of emergency under control.