D.he situation for Armin Laschet seems catastrophic. Armin Laschet is behind the Greens in terms of both the Union’s polls and personal approval ratings. And Anne Will already seems to have doubts about the suitability of the still Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, so she gives her program the title: “From Corona crisis to climate policy – can the Union still have Chancellery?”

The environmental activist Luisa Neubauer, the political scientist Ursula Münch, the head of the “Zeit” office in Leipzig Martin Machowecz and Armin Laschet himself are supposed to answer that. Even the guest list clearly shows in which direction this program is going: the political scientist Münch should join Lachet confront the general political situation, the journalist Machowecz is responsible for the situation in the east, and Luisa Neubauer is supposed to investigate Laschet’s climate protection policy.

Laschet’s trump cards nonchalantly

However, Anne Will makes the start. The moderator uses Laschet’s bad poll results to bring the supposed “candidate of hearts” Markus Söder into play. Wouldn’t the Bavarian Prime Minister have been the better candidate after all? Laschet points out that in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017, all the polls spoke against him, but he was still successful as a challenger to Hannelore Kraft (SPD). But Will is in good shape tonight. She takes Laschet’s answer and makes it clear that 2017 was a completely different starting point with a comprehensive mood of change.

At this point, Laschet is already playing his first trump card – quite casually: It’s about who can solve the problems better after the corona pandemic, explains the CDU chairman. Ms. Münch later confirmed this: Laschet will only have a chance if the pandemic is overcome or at least under control. Laschet knows that, as he shows in an interview with the FAZ: “We have to speed up the vaccination.”

Laschet also skilfully plays his second trump card nonchalantly: As Chancellor, he will do “… what I have been doing as the head of government of a large industrial country for several years.” With this he wants to outdo Annalena Baerbock, who as the Greens’ candidate for Chancellor has no government experience disposes.

Laschet’s tactics of the evening

In conversation with Anne Will, Laschet repeatedly succeeds in first intercepting the thrust of Will’s questions through long answers and then drawing the link to the points that he himself wants to get rid of. When Will tries to impose a snarling image on him, Laschet makes it abundantly clear that he has always been steadfast in favor of health protection and the opening of kindergartens and schools. This, according to Laschet, will finally be recognized in other federal states in these weeks. In this way he succeeds in turning Will’s Schlinger image into a pioneer.