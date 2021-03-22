V.Before today’s federal-state conference, we as spectators experience the same rituals over and over again. The worst scenarios are discussed in dramatic terms, the federal government suggests draconian measures in the draft resolution and the prime ministers immediately try to put this into perspective. We citizens watch the spectacle as spectators, who are attuned to what is to be expected with a mixture of carrot and stick.

This ritual includes the talk show the day before, just like the bathroom on Saturday for the then even larger crowd of children. As underage children, however, we now feel like we are again. So yesterday evening Anne Will discussed “Bureaucracy, vaccination debacle and increasing numbers of infections – is only the emergency brake going to help?”

Although Karl Lauterbach was not invited this time, he found a decent representative in Janosch Dahmen (Greens), who recently moved up to the Bundestag. The civilian member of the civilian emergency doctor immediately stepped on the dramaturgical accelerator: The train “hits the wall”. Therefore, “body-friendly services such as hairdressers and hardware stores have to close”, a somewhat unfortunate formulation. But the tenor was clear, even if it meant remote services in the hardware store. The tentative openings of the past weeks would have to be withdrawn, although almost everything was closed anyway.

“Why not get started right away?”

The journalist Samiha Shafy (“Die Zeit”) returned from New York last October. Probably the wrong time, because since her return, Germany has “gone downhill.” Our federal government appeared to her to be “discouraged, headless and confused.” Now you don’t have to go back to what every viewer already knows: there are no vaccines and tests .

“Why not get started right away?” Asked Ulrich Weigeldt. He was referring to vaccination in general practitioners’ practices, whose interests he represents as the federal chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners. Nevertheless, he was right when he spoke out against prioritizing vaccine distribution in favor of vaccination centers. Weigelt explained this with the beautiful word “implications.” These result from the simple fact of their existence. Weigelt said that the federal government had promised to finance them by September. That is a convincing argument for many district administrators to hold on to them.

Given the generous hourly wages in these centers, some doctors may see it the same way. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) pointed out, probably not without ulterior motive, that general practitioners are also employed in the vaccination centers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Accordingly, their solution, reminiscent of King Solomon, was: We use centers and general practitioners’ practices to vaccinate at some point. In New York, according to Ms. Shafy, this can be done long after work for every age group.

Even a virus cannot change the complex structures in societies with a high division of labor. There are still different interests, desires and ideas. That’s the way it is. Nevertheless, it would of course make sense to find at least pragmatic solutions, as Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) has been demanding for months. However, they require a convincing description of the problem.