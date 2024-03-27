Mia Farrow lay in bed watching TV, absent-mindedly zapping shows and movies, when something unexpected grabbed her attention. Did she see it right? There, on her screen: wasn't that her bedroom, with her bed? And the woman lying in that bed – wasn't that… herself? “Even my TV was on,” Farrow later recalled. “I think I screamed.”

In Close-up: Mia Farrow (AVROTROS) on Tuesday evening a portrait was sketched of the actress who achieved fame in the 1960s with her role in the American soap opera Peyton Placeher short-lived marriage to Frank Sinatra, and her portrayal of a woman falling prey to madness in the horror film Rosemary's Baby.

In the film career that followed, the boundary between fiction and reality often proved fluid. Especially from the 1980s onwards, when both a relationship and collaboration blossomed between Farrow and director Woody Allen. Allen wrote films in which he cast himself and his partner as lovers, and in Hannah and her Sisters – the film that the actress would stumble upon years later during her zap evening – he went one step further: he chose Farrow's real house as the setting, and cast Farrow's actual children as her character's children.

Farrow had eight children at that time. There would be a total of fourteen: four biological and ten adopted children, including Soon-Yi. She was 22 years old when Allen (56) decided that she was the one, not her mother. He left Farrow for her daughter. Shortly afterwards, Farrow and Allen appeared together for the last time in a film written by Allen, as a couple who break up after the man develops feelings for a 21-year-old student.

Farrow's dramatically ended work and love affair with Allen spanned twelve years of her life, and the first twenty minutes of Close up. In the remaining half hour of the documentary there was much more to say about her long career. The makers wanted to use pieces from her past and present – ​​her childhood affected by polio, domineering father, relationships, charity work – to create one complete puzzle that reflected Farrow's 'real' story. To this end, time jumps were constantly made: if you weren't paying attention, Farrow now had nine, then three, then fourteen children. Quite difficult to keep up when your head is already spinning from the story of an actress romcom turned into a drama in front of millions of viewers.

The border remains fluid

In the meantime, there continue to be plenty of people who like to share their love lives with the general public. For example, they can live out that dream in Married at first sight (RTL). The recipe will be known after nine seasons: candidates are paired by “a team of experts” and immediately tie the knot, after which it is filmed whether and how love grows. What would it be like to zap around aimlessly after participating and suddenly think: 'Hey, am I seeing that correctly? There, on the TV screen: isn't that my wedding to a complete stranger?'

On Tuesday evening, two couples – one madly in love, the other quite disappointed – got a taste of that viewing experience. With the end of the love experiment in sight, they were presented with images of their participation, cut up and pasted together into one manageable narrative (with appropriate emotional music underneath). There was no screaming. We cried: tears of happiness and tears of sadness. Fairy tales and dramas, fiction and reality: the border remained fluid on Tuesday evening.