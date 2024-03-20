In love with your car. Of course that is possible. Kisses on the headlight, kisses on the steering wheel. And talk sweet nothings. Lex, Nathaniel's car has “cute cheeks, beautiful eyes, and she smells so good.” The car enthusiast from Texas isn't even the craziest character in it My Strange Addiction (TLC). There's also Kinah from Baltimore who eats four rolls of toilet paper a day and Lisa from Detroit who licks her cats clean and eats their hair. I had to close my eyes at the latter.

My Strange Addiction existed from 2010 to 2015. Now the American reality show returns to the subjects portrayed at the time to see how they are doing. In most cases this is a repetition: yes, they still do it. They are not really addicted. You should call it compulsive disorders. Several of the subjects have Pica, the psychological term for eating inedible things. Occurs in pregnant women, toddlers and people with autism. But also with Kinah (toilet paper) and Lisa (cat hair).

My Strange Addiction does not try very hard to explain the obsessive-compulsive disorders shown. Every now and then a serious psychologist appears on the screen and says that car lover Nathaniel suffers from objectophilia because he cannot handle relationships with people. Or that eating dirty things makes you sick. But of course it's just about being carefree about those crazy Americans and enjoying the bewildered faces of bystanders.

At the time, the program attracted strong feelings. Because it would be a disgusting freak show (true) and because some cases would be exaggerated or fabricated. So showed My Strange Addiction people drinking gasoline or eating broken glass in such quantities that they should have been dead long ago. Billie Eilish has immortalized the reality show in a song (“Bite my glass, set myself on fire”), but the singer appears to be simply addicted to her boyfriend.

This is the issue – the excellent report series from the EO – this week and next week it will focus on the descendants of people who worked for the Nazis during the Second World War. On January 1, 2025, the Central Archives for Special Justice will be revealed, containing the files of 425,000 Dutch people who were accused of collaboration after the war. Then everyone can look up online to see who was at fault in the family or in the street.

Presenter Margje Fikse wonders whether that is desirable: won't it mess up too much? Not really a dilemma; All but one interviewee is fine with making it public. Fikse is personally involved. Her grandfather had people in hiding who were betrayed. Does an unnamed NSB family member have this on his conscience?

I had another concern about that disclosure. A large number of suspects were wrongly accused by vengeful neighbors or colleagues. Only 3 percent have been convicted. Isn't that nuance lost?

In the broadcast, we see descendants who are burdened by their grandfather's actions talking in a circle in the Recognition Working Group. You won't find André de Voor there because he has no problem with anything. His father fought in the Waffen-SS. The son has his house full of Nazi paraphernalia and a train track with Nazi trains and bombed houses. Look, there's a figure of Adolf Hitler on the platform.

He also has the SS motto 'Meine Ehre heisst Treue' tattooed on his back. No, he is certainly not a Nazi himself, this is all a tribute to his wonderful father: “He was sitting in a chair reading a book, but then you saw him wander off…” This man is actually too eccentric for the otherwise serious report. Maybe more for something My Strange Addiction.