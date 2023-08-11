FromNadja Zinsmeister close

A reporter is called to a crime scene to record breaking news for TV. Little does she know that she is about to propose marriage.

Birmingham – Again and again, partners surprise their loved ones with extraordinary marriage proposals. A TV reporter from Alabama also experienced this special day in an extremely emotional way. But unlike usual, this was not only due to the important question of “yes”, but also to the circumstances of the application.

“So there I was, thinking I’d be breaking news abc3340 report,” writes the reporter named Valerie Bell about her experience on the news platform X (formerly Twitter). She was called to a lake on the pretext that there had been an incident of domestic violence there. In a video that she also published, she can be seen very seriously talking to a police officer.

TV reporter surprised by friend at “crime scene”: Worst marriage proposal of all time?

“I wish we would meet for better reasons,” she says clearly depressed in conversation with the police officer and asks for details of the incident. “We got a call about domestic violence not far from here,” says the police officer seriously. But the made-up story is not for the light-hearted. He goes on to say that when the police arrived, the father and his family got away in the car and crashed into a lake.

However, the situation is resolved quickly. “Do you mind if I take notes?” asks the reporter. “Of course, but you might want to turn around first,” the policeman simply replies. The journalist turns and bursts into tears: her boyfriend is kneeling behind her with a ring in his hand. He proposes to her.

“It’s so bad”: Reporter has to process marriage proposal surprise first

The reporter bursts into tears. Not just because she’s overwhelmed by the proposal. “I have to process what’s happening first,” she says through tears. “I just thought that there were children in the water. That is so bad.”

In the end, she still accepts the marriage proposal, touched. “I can’t wait to be with you forever,” she captioned the video. Fortunately, the marriage proposal ended well for the couple. However, the fake crime scene remains a bizarre environment for an application. “Couldn’t they come up with a better backstory? My God”, for example, a user commented on the video. (nz)

