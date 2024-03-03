Prime time TV ratings, You've Got Mail dominates the rankings. The return of Rischiatutto 70 on Rai was also good

Maria De Filippi confirms itself as “queen” of Saturday evening: up Channel 5 You've Got Mail, from 9.30pm to 12.40am, it attracted 4,665,000 viewers in front of the video with a share of 30.1%. During the episode Maria welcomed two super guests: Lorella Cuccaini and the actor from Mare Fuori, Massimo Caiazzo. While on Rai1 the return of Risk everything 70, broadcast from 9.35pm to 11.59pm, attracted 3,143,000 viewers equal to an 18.4% share. On Rai2 i World Indoor Athletics Championships they are the choice of 739,000 spectators (3.9%). On Italia1, Despicable Me 3 attracted 729,000 spectators, equal to 3.8%.

On Rai3 The Provincial – The Tale of Tales involves 429,000 spectators and 2.4%. On Rete4 Born with the shirt totals an am of 841,000 viewers (4.8%). On La7 In Altri Parole, from 8.44pm to 11.12pm, it recorded 935,000 spectators with 5% (Buonanotte of 5 minutes at 276,000 and 1.8%). On TV8 the delayed broadcast of Formula 1 – Bahrain GP marks 822,000 spectators (4.5%). On the Nine Agreements & Disagreements it captures the attention of 323,000 viewers with 1.7%. On 20 Today You Die is followed by 423,000 viewers (2.2%). On Rai4 David's secret – The Stepfather is chosen by 405,000 viewers (2.1%). On Iris Ransom – The ransom affects 379,000 viewers equal to 2.1%. On RaiPremium Doc – nelle Tue Mani 3 reaches 314,000 spectators and 1.7%.

You listen to TV Access prime time

On Rai1 Your business records 5,351,000 spectators equal to 27.7%. On Canale5 Striscia la Notizia reaches 3,249,000 viewers with 16.9%. On Italia1 NCIS – Anti-Crime Unit glued in front of the video 1,229,000 viewers (6.5%). On Rai3 CheSarà… is the choice of 692,000 viewers with 3.6%. On Rete4 Stasera Italia gathered 537,000 spectators (2.9%) in the first part and 496,000 spectators (2.6%) in the second part. On Crozza's Nove Fratelli it obtained an am of 521,000 spectators (2.7%).

