TV ratings Wednesday 24 July 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs

TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday, July 24th 2024? On Rai 1, A Love in Cornwall was broadcast. On Rai 2, Inspector Coliandro. On Rai 3, Newsroom. On Rete 4, Zona bianca. On Canale 5, Temptation Island. On Italia 1, Chicago Fire. But who had the highest TV ratings? Wednesday, July 24th 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.