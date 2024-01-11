TV ratings Wednesday 10 January 2024: audience and share of yesterday's programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday 10 January 2024? The film Gited – The gift of talent was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 The swarm. On Rai 3 The tricolor arrows. On Rete 4 Out of the choir. The Italian Cup match Milan-Atalanta on Canale 5. On Italia 1 Mom, I missed the plane. But who had the highest TV ratings? Wednesday 10 January 2024? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.