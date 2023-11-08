TV ratings Tuesday 7 November 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes
TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Tuesday 7 November 2023? The TV series Per Elisa – Il caso Claps was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Boomerissima. On Rai 3 Avanti Popolo. On Rete 4 it’s always Cartabianca. The Champions League match Milan-PSG on Canale 5. On Italia 1 Le Iene. On La7 DiMartedì. But who had the highest TV ratings? Tuesday 7 November 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.
TV ratings Tuesday 7 November 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday’s programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to every television set in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters measure the television viewing of both family members and any guests present.
