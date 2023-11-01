TV ratings Tuesday 31 October 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes
TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Tuesday 31 October 2023? The fiction Per Elisa – Il caso Claps was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Boomerissima. On Rai 3 Avanti Popolo. On Rete 4 It’s always white paper. On Canale 5 Through my eyes. On Italia 1 Le Iene Show. On La7 on Tuesday. But who had the highest TV ratings? Tuesday 31 October 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.
TV ratings Tuesday 31 October 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday’s programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to every television set in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters measure the television viewing of both family members and any guests present.
🔴 ALL TV NEWS; ALL AUDITEL DATA
#ratings #Tuesday #October #Elisa #Claps #case #Boomerissima