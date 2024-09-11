TV ratings Tuesday 10 September 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs

TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV from last night, Tuesday, September 10 2024? On Rai 1, I leoni di Sicilia aired. On Rai 2, The Floor – Ne resta solo uno. On Rai 3, Maledetta primavera. On Rete 4, E’ sempre Cartabianca. On Canale 5, Temptation Island. On Italia 1, I mercenari 2. But who had the highest TV ratings? Tuesday, September 10 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.