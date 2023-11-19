TV ratings Saturday 18 November: Tú Sí Que Vales closes at 28.2%, Dancing holds (22.2%)

Yesterday evening, Saturday 18 November 2023, on Rai1 Dancing with the Starspreceded by the segment Dancing Tutti in Pista with 3,578,000 and 18.7%, from 9.23pm to 1.14am it gained 3,253,000 viewers equal to 22.2%. On Canale5 the final of Tú Sí Que Vales from 9.28pm to 1.24am attracted 3,980,000 viewers with a 28.2% share. (Goodnight: 1,390,000 – 29.7%). On Rai2 SWAT it is the choice of 826,000 viewers with 4.4%. On Italia1 Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief entertained 841,000 spectators (4.9%). On Rai3 Macondo involves 380,000 spectators and 2.3%. On Rete4 …Stronger, guys! it totals an am of 677,000 spectators (3.8%). On La7 In other words recorded 1,033,000 spectators with 5.6%. On TV8 4 Hotels scores 264,000 spectators with 1.4% and 4 restaurants marks 199,000 spectators with 1.3%. On the Nine Agreements & Disagreements captures the attention of 397,000 viewers (2.2%). On the 20th the match valid for the Euro2024 qualifiers Holland-Ireland reaches 312,000 spectators (1.6%). On Rai4 The Tunnel – Trap in the dark reached 324,000 spectators (1.7%). About Iris Serenity – The island of deception reached 304,000 spectators (1.7%). On RaiPremium Giuseppe Moscati – The love that heals reaches 331,000 spectators and 1.8%. On SkySport the semi-final of the ATP Finalas: Djokovic-Alcaraz is followed by 572,000 spectators (3%).



TV ratings Saturday 18 November: Prime Time access

On Canale5 Strip the News records 3,480,000 spectators with 18.2%. On Rai2 TG2 Post reaches 1,098,000 spectators (5.7%). On Italia1 NCIS – Crime Unit paste in front of the video 1,179,000 viewers (6.2%). On Rai3 What will be… affects 728,000 spectators equal to 3.9%. On Rete4 Tonight Italy Weekend brought together 909,000 people to listen (4.9%) in the first part and 979,000 spectators (5.1%) in the second part. On TV8 4 restaurants reaches 388,000 spectators with 2.1%. On the Nine Brothers of Crozza in rerun it obtained an AM of 514,000 spectators (2.7%).

