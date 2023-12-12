TV ratings, Top Calcio-7Gold football alliance

Partnership between 7Gold and Top Calcio 24the all-news football network of the TV group Mediapason led by Fabio Ravezzani, who from January will provide sports content and programs for his national circuit.

With the agreement – according to what Primaonline reports – a new project is born information center specializing in football That is added to Telelombardia's Qsvs program (also part of the Mediapason group), distributed by numerous broadcasters in Italy.





TV ratings, Top Calcio-7Gold: challenge to Raisport

Objective of the partnership? This national coverage football information hub will obviously have a mission linked to listen to TV: according to estimates – reports Primaonline – in fact, joining forces 7gold and QSVS they will climb the ranking of the broadcasters athletes coming to a neck from a big come Rai Sport.

