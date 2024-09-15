Tim Music Awards (live) hosted by Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada, broadcast on Rai 1, won the prime time yesterday, Saturday 14 September, with 2 million 902 thousand viewers and 22.2% share. In second place for ratings, ‘Hello Darwin 9 – John 8:7‘ on Canale 5 with 1,467,000 viewers and a share of 13.1%, followed by ‘In other words‘ on La7 which recorded 1,025,000 viewers and a share of 6.6%.

On Italia 1 the film ‘Minions 2 – How Gru Becomes Very Bad’ collected a net of 864,000 viewers (share 5.5%), while on Rai 2 ‘Fbi’ totaled 796,000 viewers and 4.8%, and ‘Fbi International’ 691,000 viewers with a 4.6% share. On Rete 4 ‘Freedom – Oltre il confine’ recorded 595,000 viewers (4.4%). Alessandro Borghese with his ‘4 Ristoranti’ on Tv8 recorded 442,000 viewers and 2.7% share, while on Nove the documentary ‘Raffaele Sollecito’ had 247,000 viewers and a 1.6% share. On Rai 3 the documentary ‘Di padre in figlio. ‘Vita da tifosi’ obtained 242,000 viewers and a 1.5% share.

In access prime time, the excellent ratings of ‘Affari Tuoi’ on Rai 1 continue with 4,259,000 viewers and a 25.9% share, while ‘Paperissima sprint’ on Canale 5 records 2,236,000 viewers and a 13.6% share. ‘Ncis’ on Italia 1 records 1,086,000 viewers and a 6.7% share.