TV ratings Thursday 25 July 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs

TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday, July 25th 2024? On Rai 1, A Four-Legged Journey aired. On Rai 2, Wolf Call. On Rai 3, The Complicated World of Nathalie. On Rete 4, They Called Him Bulldozer. On Canale 5, Temptation Island. On Italia 1, Inglourious Basterds. But who had the highest TV ratings? Thursday, July 25th 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.