TV ratings, The Voice Senior wins, but Terra Amara super on Canale 5

'The Voice Senior' wins TV ratings again of the first evening of Friday 8 March 2024 with Rai1 which convinced 3,548,000 viewers and took home a 22.63% share. Canale5 brings home an excellent result at Auditel with the telenovela 'Bitter Land' which is liked by 2,917,000 viewers (16.7%) share.

TV ratings, Fourth Grade on the podium. Nove accelerates with Fratelli di Crozza makes it fly

'Quarto Grado' on Retequattro gets on the podium which flies to 1,158,000 viewers with a share of almost 8% (7.9%). Well 'Brothers of Crozza' on the Nine it totals 1,247,000 viewers and a share of 6.7%. The Warner Bros. Discovery channel is fourth during broadcasting (after Rai1, Canale 5 and Rete 4). Peak audience: 1,512,000.

On La7, 'Propaganda Live' convinces 818,000 viewers and a 5.7% share, while on Italia1 'Edge of Tomorrow – Without Tomorrow' totals 994,000 spectators (5.5%). On Tv8 there 'Formula 1 – Saudi Arabia GP Tests' gets 587,000 spectators (3.2%), up Rai2 the film 'Little Women' reaches 544,000 viewers equal to 3.1% share and on Rai3 'Saint Judy' gets 526,000 viewers (2.8%).