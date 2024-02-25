Genoa – “C'è Posta Per Te” confirms itself as the undisputed leader on Saturday evening. Maria De Filippi's program, broadcast yesterday on Canale 5, obtained an average of 4,659,000 spectators and a 31% share. In second place was “Tale e Quale Sanremo” on Rai1, with 3,159,000 viewers and a 19% share. Third place for “In altre parole” on La7, with 1,043,000 spectators and a 5.6% share. Following, among other prime time audiences: “FBI” and “FBI International” on Rai2 (respectively, 919,000 spectators, 4.8% share, and 777,000 spectators, 4.3% share), “Despicable Me 2” on Italia1 (822,000 spectators, 4.5% share), “Io sto con gli ippopotami” on Rete4 (745,000 spectators, 4.3% share).

The episode of “The Provincial – The Tale of Tales” dedicated to Genoa broadcast on Rai3 stopped at 493,000 viewers, with a share of 2.8%.