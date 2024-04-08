There replica of 'Makari' surpassed 'Lo Show dei Record' and won yesterday's prime time ratings, Sunday 7 April 2024. The Rai1 drama with Claudio Gioè obtained 2,601,000 viewers and a 16% share, while the Canale 5 program was seen by 2,159,000 viewers equal to 15.9%. Third step of the podium for Rai3 which with 'Guess who comes to dinner' recorded 1,109,000 viewers and a 6.3% share.

The other programs of the evening follow: on Italia 1 'Jurassic World' (969,000 viewers, 6.2% share); on Rai2 9-1-1 (862,000 viewers, 4.5% share) and followed by '9-1-1: Lone Star' (891,000 viewers, 5% share); on Retequattro 'Dritto e Rovescio' (856,000 viewers, 6.6% share; on Nove 'Che Tempo Che Fa – Best Of' (828,000 viewers, 4.5% share); on Tv8 'Il Giustiziere della Notte' (497,000 viewers , share 3%); on La7 'Domina' (212,000 viewers, share 1.7%).

In the access prime time Rai1 double Canale 5: 'Affari Tuoi' brought home 5,519,000 viewers and a 28.6% share, while 'Paperissima Sprint' stopped at 2,632,000 and 13.6 %. The flagship network Rai also won the ratings in the early evening slot with 'L'Eredità Weekend' which attracted 3,783,000 viewers equal to 26.2%, while 'Avanti unaltro! Story' on Canale 5 achieved an 18.2% share with 2,496,000 viewers. Overall, the comparison of the generalist networks Rai plus RaiNews24 versus Mediaset plus TgCom24 saw, for the entire day, Rai at 29.9% with 2,539,000 viewers and Mediaset at 25.5% with 2,161,000 viewers. In prime time, Rai recorded 32.5% and 6,082,000 viewers, while Mediaset scored 24.3% with 4,542,000 viewers.

La7, ratings also growing in March: fourth network in prime time

Audiences are growing for La7, which in the month of March 2024 (1-31) reaches a 5.4% share and 1.1 million average viewers (+13% vs 2023), rising to fourth place overall in prime time ( 8.30pm/10.30pm) in front of Rai3, Rete4 and Rai2. This was announced by the Cairo Communication group TV.

In particular, in the month in question, La7 was the third network 7 times behind Rai1 and Canale5, and it is the TV that is growing the most among the top seven generalist channels. During the day (07.00/02.00) the Cairo Communication Group's TV achieved a 3.8% share (+8% vs 2023). Important results also on valuable targets where the Internet is in second place in prime time on the high-spending public with 11.4% (+17% vs 2023) and on graduates with 12.9% (+19% vs 2023 ), behind only Rai1. On the web side, the month closed with a total of 41.5 million views of La7 channels on Youtube (+12%) while on social media there were 7.2 million followers of La7 profiles and its programs (+9%) and 3 million interactions (+128%).