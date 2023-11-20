Sinner loses to Djokovic, but Jannik is a national-popular hero in the wake of Tomba and Valentino Rossi

Jannik Sinner like Alberto Tomba and Valentino Rossi? It is too early to compare the Italian tennis champion to two legends of world sport. But the path really seems to be the right one.

And it matters little that the Italian talent is in the final of the ATP Finals (number 4 in the world in the ATP ranking) lost to a phenomenon of the caliber of Novak Djokovic (seventh victory in the Masters to which must be added the 24 Slams and 40 Master 1000s: three records for him). Sinner seems ready for the final leap in quality and Djoker also told him so at the end of the match: “I wish you a great 2024, you can win a Slam and become number 1 in the world.”

All of Italy hopes so. In the meantime, however, one thing is certain: this week Jannik Sinner has become even more of a media figure than before, national-popular just like Alberto Tomba and Valentino Rossi.

This is (also) demonstrated by the monstrous TV ratings that tennis on Rai achieved in the ATP Finals.

TV ratings, Sinner-Djokovic: Rai1 is close to 30%. And Sky rises above 6%

The final won by Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner? A triumph over Rai 1 with 5.5 million and almost 30% share (29.5%). Record prime time numbers, for a match played and broadcast between 6pm and 8pm. It’s not enough. Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno in turn they attracted 1 million and 193 thousand average spectators with a 6.4% share and 2 million and 278 thousand unique contacts (peak of 1 million and 406 thousand spectators at the end of the match).

TV ratings, Sinner king of Auditel: from Medvedev to Rune and Djokovic Rai (and Sky Sport) flies

Not only. The semi-final won by Sinner against the Russian Daniil Medvedev (number 3 in the world) had conquered 2 million 270 thousand spectators with 18.3% on Rai2 (from 2.02pm to 5.21pm). Party also on Sky Sport together with the Viale Mazzini TV: the Pala Alpitour match on Saturday afternoon, broadcast from 2.30 pm (broadcast on Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno) was seen by 819 thousand average viewers with a 5.4% share and a peak of 1 million 58 thousand spectators during the third set.

Let’s go back. The last match of the group, which Friday 17 November saw Sinner beat the 19 year old Dane Hoger Rune (another predestined and announced rival of Jannik in the next ten years) in the prime time of Rai 2 had a total of 2 million 581 thousand viewers with 13.4%. Pay TV front: for Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno 653 thousand average viewers and 1 million 555 thousand unique viewerswith a 3.5% share and a peak of 766 thousand spectators during the first set.

Not to mention Sinner vs Djokovic act one: the match in which the Italian tennis player prevailed over the champion made in Serbia in the second match of the round robin: 2 million and 543 thousand spectators, with a share of 14.6%. It was the best result for tennis on Rai in the last ten years. Then here are the numbers Sky with TV ratings also record-breaking: Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno had attracted 789 thousand average viewers and 1 million 838 thousand unique viewerswith a 4.5% share and a peak of 959 thousand spectators at the end of the second set. Rai+Sky? Sinner made Checco Zalone tremble that evening.

Sinner, assault on the Davis Cup (rematch with Djokovic?). Rai dreams of new records in TV ratings

Sinner therefore wins in TV ratings. Game, set, match. Waiting to see Jannik triumph in one Slamwhich Italy has been missing since 1976 Adriano Panatta triumphed at Roland Garros. About that year: the Roman champion led Italy and its golden generation of tennis players (from Corrado Barazzutti to Paolo Bertolucci without forgetting Tonino Zugarelli) to win the first and only Davis Cup in history (in the final against Chile).

This week Sinner’s Ital-Davis (Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego and Simone Bolelli) tries to accomplish the historic feat: we start against the Netherlands, then there could be a new Jannik-Djokovic on the road to the final in Malaga.

Rai and Sky are already dreaming of new record TV ratings…

