TV ratings Saturday 31 August 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs

TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV from last night, Saturday 31st August 2024? On Rai 1 Gigi Uno Come Te was broadcast. On Rai 2 the Paralympics. On Rai 3 Once Upon a Time in the West. On Canale 5 The Record Show. On Rete 4 Honeymoons. On Italia 1 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. But who had the highest TV ratings? Saturday 31st August 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.