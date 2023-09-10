TV ratings Saturday 9 September 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 9 September 2023? North Macedonia-Italy was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Death in Normandy. On Rai 3 La Padrina. On Rete 4 I hope I manage. On Canale 5 070 – Special Renato Zero. On Italia 1 Windstorm 4. But who had the highest TV ratings? Saturday 9 September 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.