TV ratings Saturday 30 September 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 30 September 2023? Chain Reaction was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 SWAT. On Rai 3 Italic. On Rete 4 Rocky III. On Canale 5 Tu si que vales. On Italia 1 Ice Age 3. But who had the highest TV ratings? Saturday 30 September 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.