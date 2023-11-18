You listen to TV, the crime news is banging. Gentili grows up. Cala Propaganda Live

Friday evening to be crowned for Fourth Degree: the crime news program on Rete 4 breaks through to over 11% share, rising by two points compared to last week (8.8%). Le Iene also did well Veronica Gentili which achieved a 7.2% share. Instead, Propaganda Live drops on A7: compared to last week, the share fell from 6.4% to 5.8%.

Here are the detailed data from the first evening of November 17th: the meeting on Rai1 qualification for Euro2024 Italy-Macedonia of the North won 7,004,000 spectators equal to a 33% share (first half at 7,200,000 and 33%, second half at 6,818,000 and 33%, pre and post match overall at 4,588,000 and 23.4 %).

On Canale5 A Star is Born glued 1,227,000 viewers to the video with a share of 7.7%. On Rai2 The Rookie garners 709,000 viewers with 4% (770,000 and 3.6% in the first episode on first TV, 726,000 viewers and 3.9% in the second episode on first TV and 623,000 viewers and 4.8% in the third episode in rerun). On Italia1 Hyenas (presentation: 852,000 – 3.9%) entertains 982,000 spectators (7.1%).

On Rai3 Nowhere Special – A love story on first TV attracted 713,000 viewers (3.5%). On Rete4 Fourth Degree totals an am of 1,641,000 spectators (11.2%). On La7 Live propaganda reaches 794,000 spectators and 5.8%. On TV8 4 Ristoranti obtained 356,000 viewers (2.1%). On the Nine Brothers of Crozza initials 1,035,000 spectators with 5.1% (third evening repeat: 115,000 – 2.6%). On the 20th, Codice 999 reached 310,000 spectators (1.6%).

On Rai4 Run Hide Fight – Sotto siege is seen by 291,000 spectators (1.5%). On Iris Jaws is chosen by 365,000 spectators (2%). On RaiPremium the drama Lea – I Nostri Figli in rerun reaches 370,000 viewers (1.8%). On La5 Big Brother in replya entertains 135,000 spectators with 1%. On Real Time Bake Off – Dolci in Forno is seen by ,000 viewers (%

