Monica Setta, record with Women at the crossroads on Rai 2

Seasonal record yesterday for “Stories of women at the crossroads” by Monica Setta, exceptionally broadcast in the afternoon on Rai 2. The journalist's program in the special episode on the occasion of the Epiphany tripled its traction and closed at 5.1 percent with almost 600 thousand viewers, the most watched program on the network. And as proof of the exceptional result, after the Setta, Rai 2 returns to the level of the previous program. Guests of “Stories of women at the crossroads” were Nancy Brilli, Samantha De Grenet and Emanuela Folliero. “Stories of women at the crossroads” returns on Wednesday 10th in its natural location, i.e. in the late evening on Rai 2 with Roberta Capua and Flora Canto.

