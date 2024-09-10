TV ratings Monday 9 September 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs
TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV from last night, Monday 9th September 2024? On Rai 1 the Nations League match Israel Italy was broadcast. On Rai 2 Stories of women at the crossroads. On Rai 3 Insider. On Rete 4 Quarta Repubblica. On Canale 5 The devil wears Prada. On Italia 1 Greenland. But who had the highest TV ratings Sunday 8th September 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.
TV ratings Monday 9 September 2024, prime time | Auditel data and share of yesterday evening’s programs
Access prime time | Auditel data and share of yesterday evening’s programs
Pre-Seraling | Auditel data and share of yesterday’s programs
How they work
But how do TV ratings work? Monitoring of ratings occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to each television set present in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect the TV ratings of both the family members and any guests present.
🔴 ALL TV NEWS; ALL AUDITEL DATA
#ratings #Monday #September #IsraelItaly #Devil #Wears #Prada #Insider
Leave a Reply