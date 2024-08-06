TV ratings Monday 5 August 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs

TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 5th August 2024? On Rai 1 Nero a metà 3 was broadcast. On Rai 2 the Paris 2024 Olympics. On Rai 3 Kilimangiaro. On Rete 4 Come un uragano. On Canale 5 Battiti live. On Italia 1 Chicago PD. But who had the highest TV ratings Monday 5th August 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.