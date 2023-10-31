TV ratings Monday 30 October 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 30 October 2023? The fiction I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 4 was broadcast on Rai 1. Liberi tutti was broadcast on Rai 2. On Rai 3 Presadiretta. On Rete 4 Quarta Repubblica. On Canale 5 Big Brother. On Italia 1 Peppermint – The angel of revenge. But who had the highest TV ratings? Monday 30 October 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.