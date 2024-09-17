TV ratings Monday 16 September 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs
TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV from last night, Monday 16th September 2024? Brennero was aired on Rai 1. Lo Spaesato on Rai 2. Insider on Rai 3. Quarta Repubblica on Rete 4. Grande Fratello on Canale 5. The Protegé on Italia 1. But who had the highest TV ratings? Monday 16th September 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.
TV ratings Monday 16 September 2024, prime time | Auditel data and share of yesterday evening’s programs
Access prime time | Auditel data and share of yesterday evening’s programs
Pre-Seraling | Auditel data and share of yesterday’s programs
How they work
But how do TV ratings work? Monitoring of ratings occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to each television set present in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect the TV ratings of both family members and any guests present.
🔴 ALL TV NEWS; ALL AUDITEL DATA
#ratings #Monday #September #Brenner #Big #Brother #Spaesato
Leave a Reply