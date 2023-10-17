TV ratings Monday 16 October 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 16 October 2023? An episode of Imma Tataranni 3 was broadcast on Rai 1. Charlie’s Angels was broadcast on Rai 2. On Rai 3 Direct broadcast. On Rete 4 Quarta Repubblica. On Channel 5 Big Brother. On Italia 1 The Foreigner. But who had the highest TV ratings? Monday 16 October 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.